The Alaworoko of Iworoko Ekiti, Oba Michael Olufemi Aladejana, has died, Concise News has learned.

The revered octogenarian reportedly died in an undisclosed hospital on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, a palace source said.

The source added that the monarch was rushed to the hospital after the weekend accident that killed over 15 people and injured more in Ado-Ekiti.

The source who pleaded anonymity said: “Our monarch was rushed to the hospital after the weekend accident that killed over 15 people and injured more.

“Though he had been having health issues, that incident really made the situation worse for him.

“When the news of the accident got to the town, he was said to have felt so devastated and the family had to rush him to the hospital early on Sunday.

“The sickness was said to have improved on Monday before it relapsed on Tuesday and consequently his death early Wednesday.”

According to him, the traditional rites of passage for the long-reigning monarch has already begun with the cutting of trees and blockage of the dual carriage Ado-Iworoko-Ifaki highway as a way of paying last respects to the departed king.