EFCC Summons Fani-Kayode, Odumakin Over Fake News On CJN

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday said it will question Femi Fani-Kayode and Yinka Odumakin for circulating fake news.

A spokesperson for the anti-graft office, Tony Orilade, said the news could injure the country’s interest and said the duo would have to explain their action.

Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister, posted a tweet Tuesday afternoon that EFCC operatives had surrounded the residence of the Chief Justice, Walter Onnoghen.

Odumakin, an Afenifere chieftain, also posted a video saying he had learnt of the EFCC’ move against the CJN.

Both claims turned out false by Tuesday night, with Onnoghen himself denying the claim.

Onnoghen is facing allegations of false asset filings with the Code of Conduct Bureau.

Orilade, who spoke at the conference of Online Publishers Association of Nigeria which is underway in Abuja, said if both men failed to disclose useful information, they may not be released on time.

Fani-Kayode has however apologised to the EFCC over his allegation in another social media post, admitting that men in the CJN’s home were not from the anti-graft agency but insisted some people actually searched the CJN’s home.

The former minister also insinuated that Onnoghen’s bank accounts had been frozen by agents of the Federal Government.

He said, “Yesterday I was informed by usually-reliable sources that EFCC were positioned outside CJN’s home. I have since discovered that the men were not from EFCC and I removed the posting. The error is regretted.

“Meanwhile can the Federal Government tell us which agency sent those men and why they beat a retreat? Again is it true that a television journalist was arrested at the scene and his camera and footage confiscated? If so, why?

“Finally is it true that the Attorney General has ordered the NFIU to freeze Onnoghen’s bank accounts. Questions, questions, questions! The tyranny continues unabated.”

Fani-Kayode is a chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while Odumakin is a civil rights activist, who is a strong critic of the APC-led government.