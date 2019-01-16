An Oncologist, Dr Sumbo Adejumo, has advised women between the ages of 21 and 65 to always unPapgo pap test once every three years to prevent cervical cancer.

The Abuja based oncologist who gave the advice noted that the Pap test, also known as a Pap smear test, was a diagnostic procedure used to screen cervical cancer in women.

“Cervical cancer is a progressive disease, so detecting it early with a Pap test is very important.

“The test involves collecting cells from the cervix to detect changes in the cervical cells that may suggest that cancer might develop in the future,’’ she said.

She added that the disease was however preventable with HPV (Human papilloma virus) vaccine and appropriate screening.

The oncologist noted that sticking to one sexual partner as well as quitting smoking were important to preventing the disease.

Adejumo also advised women who encounter pains during sexual intercourse and abnormal bleeding to go for screening.