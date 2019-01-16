A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari will dispense Vice-President Yemo Osinbajo after the elections.

Omokri said this in a reaction to Osinbajo’s statement that Buhari did not know about the arraignment of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen.

Onnoghen is being tried at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over an alleged non-declaration of assets.

While speaking on the matter, Omokri tweeted that “With what is happening to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, let me warn VP @ProfOsinbajo that what Abacha did to Diya may be what @MBuhari does to him if he is re-elected.

“He only needs you for his re-election campaign. Afterwards, you are dispensable.”