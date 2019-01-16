Buhari Reacts To Sokoto killings

President Muhammadu Buhari said the latest bandit attacks in Gandi District of Rabah Local Government Area, Sokoto State, is “utterly evil, callous, reckless, thoughtless and reprehensible.”

President Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, said that he was shocked and saddened by the latest violence in the state.

According to him, the persistent killing of innocent and defenceless villagers by murderous thugs is unacceptable.

“My administration is leaving no stone unturned to track down these mass murderers and bring them to justice,” he said.

The President assured the people of Sokoto and other areas affected by banditry that his administration’s commitment to security “remains undiminished and efforts are being made to improve intelligence gathering and rapid emergency response strategies.”

“Let me reassure the people of Sokoto State and other parts of the country facing security challenges that no citizen will be abandoned to their fate.

“Security occupies the centre stage of my administration’s policies, and this commitment is being pursued with more vigour as we make efforts to provide more equipment to our security personnel to enable them perform the task effectively.”

While consoling the families of the victims, President Buhari reassured the people that “criminals won’t be allowed to hold the citizens to ransom and that poverty is no excuse for any group to take up arms against innocent people and kill them in cold blood.”