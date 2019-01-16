Buhari Celebrates Former APC Chairman Bisi Akande At 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his congratulations to the first Interim Chairman of the APC and former Governor of Osun, Chief Adebisi Akande on his 80th birthday.

The president who sent his message in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, noted that Akande’s achievements had thrown him into the limelight at an early age, particularly highlighting his sacrifices in public service at both state and national levels.

He congratulated Chief Akande, his family and friends for the laudable achievements over the years.

As the first Interim Chairman of the APC, Buhari affirmed that the former governor’s pivotal and visionary leadership prepared the party for history in 2015, which saw it unseating an incumbent president for the first time in an election in Nigeria.

He, therefore, applauded Akande’s loyalty and faithfulness to the party and the cause of building a strong and unified nation.

According to him, Akande consistently challenges governments and leaders to higher ideals and reminds them to think out of the box in meeting the needs of the poor and vulnerable.

He prayed that God would grant Chief Akande longer life, strength and wisdom to serve more.