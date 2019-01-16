Buhari, Atiku Lost 2019 Elections In My Dream - Minabere Ibelema

A columnist Minabere Ibelema has written on how he saw in his dream that President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC and Alhaji Abubakar Atiku of the PDP, lost 2019 election.

The article published in The Punch talked on how the winner of the 2019 presidential election was a candidate that was rather unknown and not expected to win.

I had a dream that when the result of the February 16 presidential election was announced, the winner was neither incumbent Muhammadu Buhari nor contender Atiku Abubakar. Rather it was a presidential candidate who hardly anyone has heard about.

Okay, it was actually a daydream, a flight of fancy. Yet, it is not beyond the realm of possibility. Blame the daydream on the widespread dissatisfaction among Nigerian voters regarding the binary choice before them. To many of Buhari’s 2015 supporters, he has been a disappointment.

For reasons within and beyond his control — mostly the latter — there has been no discernible improvement in the plight of the masses. Moreover, he has done much to vindicate critics who said in 2015 that he is too ethnocentric to lead Nigeria.

On the other hand, many voters see Atiku as another of the old brigade, another recycling of political leadership. That’s why Atiku has not been able to ignite the fuse of enthusiasm that Buhari did in 2015. Besides, Atiku comes with his own political baggage, dogged as he is by allegations of corruption. It is in this context that one’s imagination has to be excused for conjuring up a scenario for a February surprise.

Of the 91 registered political parties, most are parties only by name, having membership that might not fill up a small classroom. But numbers add up, and there is strength in numbers. Just ask Jonathan Swift — Ah!!! He bemusingly illustrated this in one of his tales in Gulliver’s Travels, the travel to Lilliput. Though the Lilliputians were so tiny that Gulliver could fit several in his palm, they nonetheless bound him and compelled him to do their will.

I also envision these young people lobbying their parents, uncles and aunts to give change a chance. They would lay out their plans for reform in concrete terms, not just rhetoric.

All this will happen so rapidly that it will catch the establishment parties and politicians unprepared for counter measures not even rigging.”

In his suggestion of this can be feasible, he said, “Nigeria’s Lilliputian parties can do something similar. I imagined them starting with a web-based joint convention facilitated with social media. In the course of the convention, they would fuse their various lofty platforms and form a Congress of Micro-Parties (CMP). The convention will then choose a presidential candidate from among the attendees, most likely the presidential candidate of one of the mini-parties.

CMP could then rev up enthusiasm through social media. Given that a most of the mini-parties were formed by young people and given their superior social media savvy, they could distance the APC and PDP in galvanising interest via digital media.”