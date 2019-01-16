Biafra: IPOB Vows To Shut Down Biafraland, Boycott 2019 Elections

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened to “shutdown Biafraland” during the 2019 elections, Concise News understands.

Nnamdi Kanu who is the leader of the group had muted that members will take part in the 2019 elections in some select states.

Kanu had noted that even if members of the group do not vote for some governors, they will vote against them during the elections.

However, IPOB in a statement on Tuesday faulted reports that members of the group will not boycott the polls.

According to them, this was a misrepresentation of the stance of their leader, Kanu, during his address last weekend.

‘Therefore, we the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) wish to state categorically to all and sundry that our resolve to stop Okezie Ikpeazu and David Umahi does not affect IPOB position towards boycotting the upcoming presidential election in February this year,” the statement said.

“It is crystal clear that various interpretations emanating from certain quarters and individuals about our leader’s interactive session via Radio Biafra are blatant false designed to pander to base instincts of those who wish to distract IPOB from achieving our aim next month.

“IPOB is a highly sophisticated movement that have demonstrably proven over many years our capacity to handle multiple and even complex directives from the leadership.

“There is no ambiguity in the instructions our leader gave on Saturday. If anything, it was crystal clear from the broadcast that those responsible for the kidnapping and abduction of our people by the army and DSS in recent days must be held accountable for it.

“David Umahi and Okezie Ikpeazu must be made to feel the rage of the people and this will best be served by ensuring their defeat at the polls.”

The statement added that “We shall boycott the forthcoming presidential elections and every other with the notable exception of Abia and Ebonyi where the incumbents, Okezie Ikpeazu and Dave Umahi are using their positions to facilitate the kidnapping, arrest, torture and execution of our people.

“This recent misconception by some individuals who intend to have Umahi and Ikpeazu return to office will never deter us because they don’t exist in the real world.

“They only inhabit the realm of gossip.

“The decision by IPOB to shutdown Biafraland on the election day has gone far and cannot be changed or stopped unless our terms are met.

“People are at liberty to twist, fabricate and misunderstand IPOB, but the people of Biafra understand clearly where we are going.

“We will continue to deploy all forms of civil disobedience, most notably boycott of every Nigerian election until they give us date for Biafra referendum.

“Our decision to shutdown Biafraland on 16th of February is sacrosanct.”