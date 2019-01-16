Adamu Mohammed: Shehu Sani Tells IGP What To Do

Senator Shehu Sani has urged the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) Adamu Mohammed, to go after herdsmen.

Mohammed was on Tuesday confirmed as the country’s acting IGP following the retirement of Ibrahim Idris.

While speaking on the development, Sani who represents Kaduna Central, urged the new IG to respect the rule of law and shun partisan politics.

“My advice to the new IG: Respect fundamental rights and the rule of law; take orders from the constitution; Be not partisan,” Sani tweeted.

“Go after Bandits, Armed Herdsmen, Militia, Cultists, Kidnappers and not critic.

“Reduce the number of your men protecting elites and redeploy them to protect the masses; Upgrade your colleges; Obey lawful summons, protect peaceful protesters and spread not butter with a machete.”