The new Inspector General of Police (IGP), Abubakar Adamu Mohammed, was on Tuesday waylaid by some police officers at the Police Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Mohammed was on Tuesday confirmed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the acting IGP.

His confirmation followed the retirement of the former IG of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

As the new IGP finished the event at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, he had paid a courtesy call on the chairman Police Service Commission, Musiliu Smith, a retired IGP.

And when Mohammed stepped out, officers of the force, across all levels, hustled hard to congratulate him.

The development led him to move to the DIG R&P office where he received both officers and civilians visitors till 6 pm.

Concise News understands that the crowd barricaded his car and stopped him from entering.

Some of them were busying with their phones taking photos and videos of the new IGP who was waving and smiling at them.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of Provost and her Deputy took much time before he could the crowd could give way.

In a related development, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has warned the new IGP not to use his office to intimidate any opposition party in the forthcoming general elections.

CUPP made the called through its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, who addressed a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday.