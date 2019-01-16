2019 Elections: Why Yorubas Should Vote For Buhari - Abiola's Son

Jamiu Abiola, a son of the late Moshood Abiola, has called on the Yorubas to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 to honour his father.

Jamiu made the call recently in Lagos as he spoke with the press where he noted that Buhari is not “tribalistic” as many have been made to believe.

“People have to understand that any man that can honour a victory won by another man from another tribe is not a tribalist,” Jamiu said.

“If he was tribalistic, he would not have done what he did to M.K.O Abiola.

“Buhari had even said in the letter of honour that June 12 is more important than the Independence Day, Nigerians should understand that and I believe that the Yoruba that I know will not betray Chief M.K.O Abiola in his grave by voting against a man who honoured him.

“The Yoruba are known to appreciate and value anybody who genuinely does something good for them genuinely.’’

Abiola was the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential elections which was annulled by the then Military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida.