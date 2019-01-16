The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has removed underage voters from its voters’ list ahead of the 2019 elections.

This was revealed by the Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC in Kaduna, Abdullahi Kaigama.

Kaigama said this on Tuesday in Kaduna when he spoke with religious leaders where he admitted that the build-up to the general election has been tasking.

“With the support of the stakeholders, the elections will definitely be successful,” he said.

Also, he called on the registered voters to go pick up their Permanent Voter Cards between January 16 and 21, 2019 at the designated centres in their wards.

According to him, “After January 21, the collection of PVCs will be reverted to the commission’s local government offices where registered voters can collect them up till February 8, 2019.

“The commission has modified the register of voters for the 2019 general elections accordingly.

“Consequently, the separate incident form used in previous elections is now abolished.”