The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has labelled the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) as a “Mafia organization.”

Atiku, who spoke at a meeting with the Business community in Lagos on Wednesday, also vowed to privatise the corporation if elected in the forthcoming election.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle, the 2019 presidential hopeful in a series of tweets made his plans known at the event entitled, Getting Nigeria’s Economy Working: A Pragmatic Approach.

The former vice-president declared that he would privatise NNPC even if doing so would cost him his life, adding that the Corporation would operate better if not managed by the government.

He said: “Let me go back to my experience. When we got into office, I walked up to my boss and said “Sir, there are two mafia organisations in government: one is the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) while the other one is the National Electricity Power Authority (NEPA).

“I said unless we dismantle these mafia organisations, we cannot make progress. Let’s privatize them… the long and short of this is that I am committed to privatisation as I have said. I swear even if they are going to kill me, I will do it (privatise NNPC).

“I asked a Nigerian professor based in America; I said ‘Prof, do you have ministry of petroleum in America?’ He said no.

“I said, ‘Do you have an organisation like NNPC over there?’ He said no. And America produces oil more than any country? He said yes.

“So I asked him, ‘How do they do it in America?’ and he said taxation and I decided that I will go by taxation too.”