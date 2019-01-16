2019 Elections: Atiku Calls For 'Revolution' To Avoid Disaster

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said that the country needs in a revolution in job creation.

Atiku said this on Wednesday in Lagos, the country’s economic capital during a town hall meeting with the business community.

According to the former Vice-President, “Atiku – We are in this air-conditioned room with business leaders talking jobs, when I go out in the sun in rallies, I get scared with some crowd, it’s a ticking time bomb, we need a revolution in Job creation.”

He also said he will not appoint himself as the Education or Petroleum Minister, unlike President Muhammadu Buhari, because he does not have the capacity.

“I’m not qualified to be [a] minister of Petroleum, I will not make myself [a] minister of Petroleum,” he said.