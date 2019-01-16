The President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) brought pains and not change to Nigerians, according to a former Interior Minister, Abba Moro.

Moro is gunning to represent the Benue South Senatorial district under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections.

He spoke on Tuesday at the inauguration of his ward-to-ward campaign in Otukpo local government area of the state.

“The All Progressives Congress promised Nigerians change but ended up in bringing pain and hardship to Nigerians,” Moro said.

“In 2015, people voted for change and today we have seen the outcome of the so-called change.

“People now live from hand to mouth, no food. There is hunger everywhere in the land. Is this the change you want?”

According to him, “Many people will come here to seek your votes.

“They will call us names, they would say unprintable things against my person but we should not hesitate to ask them to name projects they were able to bring to our community while they were in power.

“We have a candidate who was a deputy governor for eight years. We have a candidate who was a permanent secretary for years.

“Kindly tell them to name people they empowered or projects they were able to put up in our land.

“I was doing well as [a] lecturer before I ventured into politics, not because I was poor but because I needed to help my people back home.”

He, in addition, noted that “Some of you can attest to the fact that I helped many of our sons and daughters, especially the youth while serving as a minister.

“If you go to Civil Defence, Fire Service, Immigration and Prisons, you will see our people there. I was able to fix them there as a minister.

“Send me to Abuja and you shall see the outcome.”

The ruling APC which beat the PDP during the 2015 presidential election, campaigned under the “change” slogan.