British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday urged Members of Parliament to vote in favour of the Brexit deal, telling them they had a duty to deliver on the 2016 referendum result.

“I believe we have a duty to deliver on the democratic decision of the British people,” May said, warning MPs that the EU would not offer any “alternative deal”.

“A vote against this deal is a vote for uncertainty, division, and the very real threat of a no deal,” she argued to loud jeers from the packed chamber.

“The responsibility of each and every one of us at this moment is profound, for this is a historic decision that will set the future of our country for generations.”

Most lawmakers have always opposed Brexit, as have some leading members of May’s government, creating an inherent contradiction that has torn the island nation apart.

Now, with just over two months to go until the scheduled Mar 29 departure, Britain still cannot decide what to do.

The scale of May’s defeat should determine whether she tries to hold another vote, gets kicked out of office, delays Brexit – or if Brexit even happens at all.

With their nation’s fate being decided, hundreds of noisy and excited supporters and opponents of Brexit, some banging drums and others driving floats with huge dolls mocking top UK politicians, rallied outside the ancient parliament building in London.

“It could end up being the day that will lead to us leaving with no deal!” said 25-year-old Simon Fisher, who backs a swift and sharp break with the EU.

A much larger rally nearby in support of a second referendum turned Parliament Square into a sea of EU flags.

One pro-Brexit activist attempting to join the rally was detained by police to shouts of “scum” from fellow protesters in an indication of rising tensions.

Others voiced their support for a second referendum, an option May’s government rules out.