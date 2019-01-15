What IGP Idris Said About Buhari Government After Retirement

The immediate past Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris has said the President Muhammadu Buhari government has given the nod for the recruitment of officers on a yearly basis.

Idris said this on Tuesday after he retired as the IGP and replaced by Mohammed Adamu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to him “today, I am 60 years and I think I have reached the pinnacle of my career.

“So, I am going to hand over to my successor. He is an officer I know very well. We worked together in the past. I wish him success.

“The advice I will give is that just like in our time, he should try to go round the country and adopt measures to ensure that the Nigerian police force gives maximum protection to lives and property.”

He added that ”The challenges are in the area of recruitment. I am sure you are aware that the government has just given us [the] approval to recruit more people yearly, by the grace of God by this year the number of police officers is going to increase considerably.

“We are adequately prepared for the elections. We have carried out a lot of elections in this country and I think you will agree with me that the Nigeria police force tried in these elections.

“I am assuring Nigerians that the Nigeria police force will do their best.”