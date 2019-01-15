What I Will Do For Nigerian Army As President - Atiku

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said he will review the condition of service of servicemen if elected.

Atiku made the promise on Tuesday in Akure, the Ondo State capital during a service to mark the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

According to him, “Since the First World War, Nigeria has lot many souls in defense of the country and various peacekeeping efforts

“We are gathered here in Akure to join others in remembrance of these fallen heroes and pray for the sustenance of their respective families.”

He added that “As we remember those who have laid their lives in defense of their fatherland, I commit myself to make sure our servicemen are given the best in terms of [the] condition of service when in office by the special grace of God.”