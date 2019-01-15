British Prime Minister Theresa May‘s Brexit deal has been crushed by a record margin as the country’s lawmakers rejected it by 432 votes to 202.

After eight days of parliamentary debate and 200 speeches, members of the House of Commons ignored the Prime Minister’s final pleas and delivered a humiliating verdict on her plan to take Britain out of the European Union.

The result, the worst parliamentary defeat for a British government in the modern era, means the Prime Minister now faces a deep political crisis, with no clear path out of the mess.

Speaking moments after May’s humiliating defeat, opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn put forward a motion of no confidence in May’s government.

Corbyn said the challenge would allow the Commons to “give its verdict on the sheer incompetence of this Government.”

May told the House of Commons after the vote: “The House has spoken and the Government will listen. It is clear that the House does not support this deal.”

Minutes after lawmakers voted overwhelmingly against May’s deal, European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted: “If a deal is impossible, and no one wants no deal, then who will finally have the courage to say what the only positive solution is?”

Tuesday night’s vote was the product of more than two and a half years of negotiations after 51.9% of British people voted to leave the EU in 2016. And with just 73 days left before the country is due to leave the EU, the UK is no closer to knowing will happen post-March 29.