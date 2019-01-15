10 Year Challenge: More Public Figures Join Trend
Collage Image of Nigerian Celebrities

More celebrities and Public figures have joined the on-going trend of Ten-year challenge trends (#10yearchallenge) on the various social media platform.

Concise News had on Monday reported that some Nigerians celebrities participated in the challenge which is to collage images taken a decade ago with the present as a way to appreciate the growth so far.

Transformations of public figures and everyone else who has been involved in the #10yearchallenge was evident and many were grateful to God for changing their fortunes.

See images below:

View this post on Instagram

#10yearschallenge

A post shared by Kennyblaqmcfr (@kennyblaqmcfr_) on

View this post on Instagram

🤪😅

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

View this post on Instagram

Don’t laugh please #10yearschallenge

A post shared by Josh Alfred (@josh2funny) on

View this post on Instagram

#10YearsChallenge any mush divrent?

A post shared by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy) on

View this post on Instagram

2000 vs 2018 😎 #howharddidaginghityouchallenge

A post shared by Linda Ikeji (@officiallindaikeji) on

