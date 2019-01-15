More celebrities and Public figures have joined the on-going trend of Ten-year challenge trends (#10yearchallenge) on the various social media platform.
Concise News had on Monday reported that some Nigerians celebrities participated in the challenge which is to collage images taken a decade ago with the present as a way to appreciate the growth so far.
Transformations of public figures and everyone else who has been involved in the #10yearchallenge was evident and many were grateful to God for changing their fortunes.
See images below:
View this post on Instagram
… I won’t say I look different but I know how I look now is a MIRACLE … They say ‘thank God we don’t look like what we have been through’ coz if what I’ve been through look like me ehn 😂😂😂 una go see me shout ‘IYAMA’ 😂😂 2008 and 2018 #10YearsChallenge #DrCraze #DrCrazeThrowBack
View this post on Instagram
SEE NA,CHOIR PRACTICE THAT YEAR TO TIMI DAKOLO 2019.CAN YOU SPOT MY CHOIR NOTEBOOK.GOD WILL NEVER FORGET OUR LABOUR OF LOVE.TRANSPORT MONEY OR NO TRANSPORT MONEY,WE STILL SHOW UP TWICE A WEEK AND MINISTER ON SUNDAY WITH JOY.IN LIFE,ALWAYS REMEMBER YOU CANNOT OUTGIVE GOD.#10yearschallenge