Tekno Sets Up Record Label, Quits MMMG

Nigerian pop star Augustine Miles Kelechi, popularly known as Tekno, has parted ways with his erstwhile record label MMMG owned by Ubi Franklin.

The “Pana” crooner was signed to the record label in 2013 and after 5 years he has moved on to begin his own record label “Cartel.”

The singer joined the likes of Reekado Banks, YCEE who parted ways with their former music imprints to set up their own companies.

He subtly announced the move on Instagram where he shared the name of his label and captioned it “CEO”.

The singer in late 2018 suffered from an ailment which led to a damaged vocal box, hence, pleaded with Nigerians to prays for him.

Tekno wrote, “I’ve been away and on treatment. Pls, don’t be upset, that I can’t make it to shows I’ve been booked for. I’m taking time out fully recover and hopefully get back to doing what I love most soonest. I apologize, and If u can pls pray for me.. God watch over us all! Thank you.”

Months after he got better, his Manager, Franklin, announced his arrival into the country with a report that he was fit to continue his musical career.