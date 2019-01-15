Senate Speaks On Approval Of Minimum Wage Bill Before 2019 Elections

Nigeria’s Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, has said the National Assembly will give priority to the 2019 budget upon resumption.

Lawan also noted that the lawmakers will give priority to the passage of the minimum wage bill upon.

He said this on Tuesday in an interview with the press in Abuja where he added that “We should be able to work hard to pass those bills that are fundamental and central to revamping the economy.

“Bills that are central to re-engineering and reorientating the social environment, and generally making Nigeria a stable and safe country; we are determined to do that.”

According to him, “The 2019 budget, for instance, is central even though we have to break at a point; shortly after resumption, say two weeks, maximum three weeks.

“It is my judgment that we will be doing ourselves some good if we take second reading of the budget.

“That is, we will take the debate and general principles of the bill and then refer it to the committees on appropriation of the two chambers at least before we go.”

He added that “It is crucial that we pass the bill on national minimum wage. I believe that the Executive has played its part.

“I have no idea what it is at the moment, but I believe that it is one of those bills we should expedite legislative process on to get it passed to ensure that there is stability in the workforce.

“The workforce is what we rely on for the implementation of our various programmes and projects as a government.

“I believe that when the bill comes, we should be able to do justice to it within the period we will be around.

“We should be able to slate it for first, second reading at least, and maybe immediately we resume we will pass it through third reading. This is to ensure that the workers get a fair deal.”