President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Abubakar Adamu Mohammed as the new Inspector General of Police to replace Ibrahim Idris, who is scheduled to retire from office.

Concise News had earlier reported that Idris is expected to retire from service on Tuesday on attainment of the mandatory 35 years in service or 60 years of age.

Mohammed, who was the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, near Jos, Plateau State, will be officially announced as the new Police Boss on Tuesday.

Until his appointment, Mohammed who hails from Nasarawa State is an assistant Inspector-General by rank.

Mohammed was born on November 9, 1961. He enlisted in the police in 1986. He has a bachelors degree in geography.

He was at one time a director of peacekeeping operations, a former police commissioner in Enugu and was an AIG in charge of Zone 5 Benin, Edo State.