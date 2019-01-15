Men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on patrol along Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, on Tuesday, prevented a man from jumping into the lagoon.

Concise News gathered that the unidentified man who was in a suicide mission has been handed over to Adekunle Police Station for investigation.

This is coming months after a journalist who works with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) committed suicide. He jumped into the Lagoon from the Third mainland bridge in Lagos.

The journalist pretended that he wanted to urinate after he alighted from a commercial bus conveying him and some of his colleagues to work before he dived into the lagoon.

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos state police command rushed to the scene immediately but could not rescue the reporter.