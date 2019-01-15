The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has said the party is not against President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption.

Secondus said this on Monday in Akure, Ondo State during the party’s presidential campaign rally.

According to Secondus, “today the voice of God and the voice have spoken.

“We are not against the fight against corruption but due process must be followed.

“Buhari has been sleeping, that has been the reason the Nigerian economy has also been sleeping.

“They planned to destroy the legislature, now they are attacking the judiciary.”

He added that “You must vote for a man that the world has been waiting for.

“Atiku as a man has succeeded in both the public and [the] private sector. He is a man who has seen it all. A man who will not fall asleep while on duty.”