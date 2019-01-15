The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Tuesday cut a cake to celebrate the retirement of the immediate Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

Concise News had earlier reported that Idris retired from service on Tuesday)on attainment of the mandatory 35 years in service or 60 years of age.

The coalition’s spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere, told journalists in Abuja that the cutting of the cake was meant to symbolise the end of Idris’ “era of shame and inglorious past.”

Ugochinyere said a portion would be sent to Idris and President Muhammadu Buhari.

He thereafter set agenda for whoever succeeds the IG.

The agenda included the call for the release of all political detainees including Senator Dino Melaye and Deji Adeyanju.