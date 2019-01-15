Onnoghen: Agbakoba Blows Hot, Tells Buhari What To Do

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Olisa Agbakoba, has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari government to withdraws the case against the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Onnoghen was on Monday arraigned by the Federal Government before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

The case, was, however, adjourned to Tuesday, January 22, with Onnoghen not appearing during the hearing.

While speaking on the issue, Agbakoba said he would challenge the government in court.

He berated Buhari for not intervening in the matter, saying the president cannot feign ignorance on the matter.

“Only the NJC has the authority to investigate any infraction by any judicial officer,” Agbakoba told Arise TV.

“We are strong and resolute that this rubbish will not happen; it will have the gravest consequences, so I appeal to the federal government to withdraw the charge, and in the event that it has a case against the CJN, to proceed to the Senate to file a charge,” he added.