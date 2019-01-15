I Officially Quit Smoking - Teddy A

Ex-housemate of the Big Brother Naija TV show, BBNaija 2018, Teddy A, said he has made a decision to quit smoking cigarettes.

The game finalist took to his Twitter page to make the announcement, a move which according to him will serve as a reminder.

He wrote, “And on this day I officially quit cigarettes. Let this be a reminder!”

Recall that the singer revealed why he smoked cigarettes during his stay in the Big Brother Naija House, saying cigarettes are his means of escape from the petty drama in the house.

He also revealed he wasn’t down for the continued arguments and the general discontent amongst the housemates as he pleaded for more creative sessions to express himself.

“I am not down for petty arguments. That’s the reason why I smoke. For me, it is a means of escape. It just calms me down.” Teddy A said.