NSE CEO Onyema Explains N600bn Withdrawal From Equities Market

The Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Oscar Onyema, has said that foreign investors pulled out N605.54 billion from the country’s equities market in 2018 due to shifting higher-yielding assets with lower risks in developed countries.

Onyema also said that the withdrawal was due to some perceived political risks in the forthcoming general elections.

The country’s stock market fell by 17.8 percent in 2018 after a growth of 42.3 percent in 2017.

While giving a recap of the stock market performance in 2018 in Lagos, Onyema said “Domestically, we believe market sentiments in the first half (H1) of the year will be driven by uncertainty in the oil prices as well as the 2019 general elections.

“Accordingly, we anticipate volatility in [the] equities market in H1 in 2019 with enhanced stability post-elections.

“We believe swift approval and implementation of the 2019 budget may have a positive impact on the companies’ earnings as well as consumer spending.

“Therefore, we anticipate a return of listings during the year with an uptick in market activity during the H2 of 2019.”