President Muhammadu Buhari is set to appoint Abubakar Adamu Mohammed as the new Inspector-General of Police, to replace Ibrahim Idris, Concise News has learned. Recall that the outgoing police Inspector-General, Ibrahim Idris met with the President at the State House on Monday afternoon. Idris is expected to retire from service on Tuesday on attainment of the mandatory 35 years in service or 60 years of age.

Nigeria’s electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the Regulations and Guidelines for the conduct of elections in the country. The electoral umpire announced this in a statement dated January 12, 2019, released on Monday and personally signed by its chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu. INEC disclosed that the regulations and guidelines covered the general elections, bye-elections, re-run elections, as well as supplementary elections.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has admitted that he is also hungry under the current government of the country. Amaechi’s statement came over the weekend at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Bauchi. He said this in a reaction to complains that Nigerians are hungry under the President Muhammadu Buhari government.

The Igbo group, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has urged President Buhari to attend the upcoming presidential debate ahead of the 2019 elections. This charge came from the National Deputy Publicity Secretary, Chuks Ibegbu in a reaction to Buhari’s decision to hand over his reelection campaign to the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The case involving the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, has been adjourned to Tuesday, January 22nd, 2019. This is to ensure proper service and appearance of Justice Walter Onnoghen with the courtroom being noisy during the hearing of the case. Onnoghen is being tried over his non-declaration of assets and has been asked by the Federal Government to step aside for proper investigation.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it would operate a seven-nation-state system of government when the Sovereign State of Biafra is actualized. IPOB also revealed that each of the nation-states will be allowed to develop at their own pace and control their resources. This was revealed in a statement by IPOB on Monday where it noted that this was the position of the leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu.

Koko Zaria, a close ally and friend of NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo, said the chairman is back to his feet and has returned to Oshodi contrary to rumors making rounds that MC Oluomo is dead. He made this known through an Instagram post, just as he has always been giving updates about the status of his boss.

Niger Delta Militants have threatened to secede from Nigeria if President Muhammadu Buhari is re-elected for a second term in office. This threat was contained in a statement by a coalition of militants in a reaction to the planned arraignment of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen for allegedly omitting to declare his assets.

The Action Alliance (AA) has adopted the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, as its candidate in the forthcoming presidential election. The AA National Chairman, Kenneth Udeze, stated this at a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

Champions Manchester City moved to within four points of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Wolves on Monday. It took just 10 minutes for City to break the deadlock. A brilliant deep pass from Aymeric Laporte freed Leroy Sane down the left, and he put the opener on a plate for Gabriel Jesus, who scored for the third game running.

