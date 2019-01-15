The presidential candidate of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Tope Fasua, has alleged that Nigerian churches are fueling corruption in the country.

Fasua said this on Tuesday during the “Big Debate – Accountability and Corruption” held in Abuja.

According to him, most churches now celebrate people with questionable means of livelihood.

He added that until the churches stop giving seats to those with ill-gotten wealth, the country will have it hard beating corruption.

Also, he rued the fact that looters are celebrated, instead of excommunicated from churches.

In addition, he said the traditional institutions in the country have a penchant for giving out titles to thieves.

On ways to tame the tide, Fasua noted that his party will take a different dimension by strengthening the country’s institutions and include corruption in school curriculum.