NFF Sets 2019 Afcon Target For Super Eagles

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has said that one of its aims is for the Super Eagles to win the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Nigeria, three-time winners of the competition, last won it in 2013 in South Africa.

They have, however, not taken part in the competition since winning it.

While speaking on the federation’s plans for the year, the President of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick, said emerging victorious in the competition is a priority.

“There are so many competitions this year and we intend to, as usual, put our best foot forward in each and every one of them. The target always is to emerge victoriously,” he said.

According to him, “The NFF will work with the technical crew to achieve an excellent preparation of the Super Eagles for the tournament.

“Everything legitimate would be done to ensure the Super Eagles triumph in Egypt.

“The NFF will equally give the Super Falcons all the support to perform excellently at the World Cup.”