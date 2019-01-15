Two explosions and gunfire battle have on Tuesday hit Nairobi, the Kenyan capital as terrorists attacked the Dusit Hotel complex.

Concise News understands that the development sent many people scampering for safety with black smoke rising from the scene of the incident.

There was continued gunfire for several minutes as the police bomb disposal unit cordoned off the scene.

“A group of unknown armed assailants attacked the Dusit Complex in what we suspect could be a terror attack,” Kenya police chief, Joseph Boinnet, told AFP.

It is unclear if the armed assailants are still in the building with a terror group, Al-Shabab, claiming responsibility for the attack.

“We are currently conducting an operation in Nairobi,” the group’s military operations spokesman, Abdiaziz Abu Mus’ab, told Al Jazeera.

The DusitD2 hotel is in the Westlands suburb, some minutes from the capital’s business district.