Minimum Wage: Why NLC Cannot Dictate To Governors - El-rufai

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) cannot dictate to state governors the minimum wage levels, according to Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna state.

El-rufai also noted that not all states in the country can afford the new minimum wage of N30,000 proposed by the NLC.

“The purpose of government is beyond paying salaries of a few; the purpose of government must be to invest in the future,” he told Channels TV.

“Some of governors live large and give the impression that we have enough resources but we do not.

“Why are you raising the minimum wage when your sustainable revenues on a monthly basis cannot cover your salaries and overheads?”

According to him, “You cannot impose on a state government a wage level that exceeds its sustainable revenues.

“There is a need to look at the minimum wage, but if you look at the minimum wage, you must also look at the capacity to pay.”