Residents of Ilese-Ijebu have apprehended a man who disguised as a woman with a bag full of stolen pants at one of the female hostels of the Ogun State College of Health Technology.

Concise News understands that the suspect went to the hostel under the guise of selling ice cream. However, when leaving, he was found with more items than he initially went in with.

This prompted the security guards to demand for a search, only to find a bag full of panties with him. It was later discovered that he dressed up like a woman to make his operation easier.

The suspect has since been handed over to the police for thorough investigation.

Stealing of pants has become rampant in Nigeria in recent times despite the police criminalizing it as attempted murder.

Concise News had recently reported the reaction of Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold who claimed she has stopped wearing pants due to the trend of pant stealing for money ritual purposes.