Nigerian artiste Alariwo of Africa has revealed that Afropop singer Lord of Ajasa is ill and reportedly set to undergo a “critical operation.”

He made the disclosure about the pioneer of Yoruba rap on his Instagram, stating that the singer needed funds to undergo the operation.

For him to get the best medical attention, Lord of Ajasa is to be transferred from Ikorodu General Hospital, where he is currently being treated, to a better-equipped medical facility.

“I got a message from his wife begging me to speak to his colleagues to save her husband. When I called Ajasa earlier today, he Ajasa confirmed that the story is true,” Alariwo said.

The concerned artiste called on Nigerians, his friends and fans to contribute funds to foot the rapper’s medical bills and to enable his transfer to another hospital.

“Let’s all come together as fast as we can to help out as nothing is too small. Supporting financially to stay alive is better than saying sorry,” he said.