The League Management Company (LMC) has asked Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Plateau United to pay three million naira fine after fans of the club assaulted referees in their matchday one clash against FC Ifeanyi Ubah on Sunday.

The 2017 league champions were frustrated to a goalless draw against FC Ifeanyi Ubah which left their fans frustrated with the result and there were reports of crowd violence after the game.

The LMC, however, come out to issue sanctions to the Jos based side following the recent developments.

In a series of messages on the LMC official Twitter handle, Plateau United received monetary punishments as well as other sanctions for the incident.

Plateau United will continue their campaign when they travel to take on Heartland of Owerri in a fixture that witnessed the assault of referees last season, it is scheduled for Wednesday, January 16.

Charges against Plateau United

The LMC found Plateau United guilty for not being able to [provide the required security for the game.

“Some of Plateau United supporters encroached onto the field of play after the match thereby breaching the league’s framework & rules.”

“Plateau United failed to comply with fair play & sportsmanship principles as some of its officials assaulted the referees in a manner capable of bringing the league into disrepute.”

Fine against Plateau United

Plateau United would now pay a fine in total of three million naira and will play three home games at a neutral venue.

“A fine of N1m for failing to provide adequate security has been imposed on Plateau United.”

“Plateau United will also pay N1m being N250,000 each to the assaulted match officials as compensation + any additional expenses for their treatment.”

“Plateau United will also pay an N1m each for throwing objects onto the field of play, encroachment after the match & bringing the league into disrepute.”

“Plateau United will play its next 3 home matches at the Ilorin Township Stadium.”

“Plateau United shall forfeit 3 points from their accrued points should they breach similar league rules in the course of this season”

“Plateau United are also required within 7 days to identify & ensure the apprehension & prosecution by relevant security agencies of one Attahiru Babayo named by the match officials for leading the assault “

“Failure to ensure that Attahiru Babayo & other culprits are apprehended & prosecuted will lead to Plateau United paying a fine of N25,000 per day until the culprits are brought to book.”

“Plateau United has 48 hours from date of notice to accept or appeal the sanctions.”