Some suspected bandits have carted away with the medals won by a former Nigeria international, Kanu Nwankwo, Concise News understands.

The vandals were said to have invaded his The Hardley Apartments along Waziri Ibrahim Crescent on Victoria Island.

They took all his football medals, plaques, trophies and other valuable items.

The hotel has been sealed since 2015 after an alleged default in a transaction between it and Skye Bank (now Polaris Bank).

However, a teary Kanu was told, while he was away during the festive season in London, that the apartment has been occupied by some persons.

The said occupants had also started the renovation of the facility in spite of the seal order and ligitation, forcing the player to return home over the weekend.

Speaking on the issue, Kanu told The Cable that “It was a rude shock to me. I almost couldn’t recognize the hotel as belonging to me anymore.

“This is the saddest day of my life as I cannot understand why this happened to me when the matter has yet to be settled in court.”

He added that “All the medals I have earned, in addition to the Olympic torch that I cherished are all gone and I don’t even know who to ask for all these prized assets.

“This is unacceptable in all ramifications. I have not been served any notice that I have lost this property and until I am served the notice, it remains my legal property.

“Even cars and buses belonging to the hotel can no longer be found and I wonder where they could have been moved to without my knowledge.

“We have used proceeds from the hotel business to effect treatment for the patients over the years and now we are being forced to seek funds elsewhere, a situation that has stalled the treatment considerably especially since 2016.”

The former Arsenal man said: “During my service to this country in football up to [the] year 2000, I made many Nigerians happy. I don’t think I deserve this sadness in retirement.”