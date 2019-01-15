Junior Lokosa Signs For African Champions Esperance

Tunisian giants Esperance have confirmed the signing of Junior Lokosa from Kano Pillars for an undisclosed fee.

The Nigeria international signs a two-year contract with the reigning Caf Champions League kings on the back of an impressive season in the Nigeria topflight.

Lokossa topped the Nigeria Professional Football League goal scoring charts last term after scoring 25 goals in 21 matches.

He also played a crucial role to help Sai Masu Gida reach the final of the Nigeria Federation Cup where they bowed to cross-city rivals, Enugu Rangers on penalties.

At the Stade Olympique de Radès Tunis, the new signing would be hoping to help Moine Chaabani’s men win a fourth consecutive Tunisian elite division diadem.

In Africa, he is expected to lead the line in his side’s bid to defend their Champions League title.

Anice Badri’s last-gasp effort handed Esperance a 1-1 draw at Horoya, and they host Zimbabwe’s FC Platinum in their next outing on Friday.