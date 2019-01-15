Tottenham striker Harry Kane will be sidelined until March after suffering ankle ligament damage in Sunday’s defeat against Manchester United.

Kane sustained the injury to his left ankle in the closing moments of the 1-0 loss at Wembley and scans have now confirmed the extent of the problem.

It is the third successive season the England captain has missed games due to an ankle injury.

“Following preliminary assessments, we can confirm that Harry Kane has damaged ligaments in his left ankle, sustained during Sunday’s match against Manchester United.

“The striker will continue to be monitored by our medical staff as he commences rehabilitation and is expected to return to training in early March,” a statement on Tottenham’s website said on Tuesday.

Kane was injured after being caught between United defenders Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof while trying to set up a last-minute chance for Tottenham.

He received treatment after the full-time whistle before walking off the pitch clearly in severe discomfort.

Kane’s absence is a major blow for Tottenham as they chase the first trophy of manager Mauricio Pochettino’s five-year reign.