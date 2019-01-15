Falz Releases Follow Follow, Brother's Keeper, Johnny

Ace popular rapper, Falz, also known as “Falz The Bahd Guy,” has put our three single from his about to be released project “Moral Instruction.”

Concise News gathered that the multi-award winning singer, put out “Follow Follow,” “Brother’s Keeper,” and “Johnny”.

In Follow Follow, he addressed people of the society who are trying to live a lifestyle of feet they are yet to attain but do so to be a part of the trend.

In Brother’s keeper, Just like the theme in his recent single “Talk,” Falz picks another angle of societal ills and preaches against it.

While in Johnny, son of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana (SAN), tackles police brutality and extrajudicial killing in a well-tailored narrative.

The album “Moral Instruction” will be out on Wednesday, 16th Jan., 2019.

Listen to “Follow Follow”

Listen to “Brother’s Keeper”

Listen to “Johnny”