Super Falcons coach, Thomas Dennerby, has released a list of 20 players for the upcoming China invitational tournament.

The Falcons had left the country for the tournament in China on Monday via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, in Abuja.

They will arrive Meizhou in China from their Egypt Air flight on Tuesday.

However, Dennerby left out a star player, Asisat Oshoala, as the three-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year is back at her Chinese Women’s Super League side Dalian Quanjin.

Nigeria will play alongside hosts China, Romania, and the Korea Republic in the competition from Thursday, January 17 till Sunday, January 20.

The competition is part of preparations for the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

See the full team list below:

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi; Christy Ohiaeriaku; Chiamaka Nnadozie

Defenders: Glory Ogbonna; Faith Michael; Onome Ebi; Osinachi Ohale; Ugochi Emenayo; Josephine Chukwunonye

Midfielders: Amarachi Okoronkwo; Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene; Rita Chikwelu; Halimat Ayinde

Forwards: Anam Imo; Rasheedat Ajibade; Francisca Ordega; Chinaza Uchendu; Chinwendu Ihezuo; Ini-Abasi Umotong; Alice Ogebe