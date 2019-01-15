Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City moved to within four points of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Wolves on Monday.
Gabriel Jesus set the champions on their way with a close-range finish at the end of a trademark City counter inside 10 minutes.
It was back against the wall for Wolves when Willy Boly was shown a straight red card for a lunge on Bernardo Silva on 19 minutes.
Jesus hammered home City’s numerical advantage with his second from the penalty spot six minutes before half-time, before a Conor Coady own-goal 12 minutes from time compounded Wolves’ misery.
Man City‘s fifth consecutive victory in all competitions sees them remain on the coattails of leaders Liverpool, while Wolves stay 11th, a point off the top half.
|TEAMS
|P
|GD
|PTS
|1
|LIVERPOOL
|22
|40
|57
|2
|MANCHESTER CITY
|22
|39
|53
|3
|TOTTENHAM
|22
|24
|48
|4
|CHELSEA
|22
|23
|47
|5
|ARSENAL
|22
|14
|41
|6
|MANCHESTER UNITED
|22
|12
|41
|7
|WATFORD
|22
|0
|32
|8
|LEICESTER
|22
|1
|31
|9
|WEST HAM
|22
|-2
|31
|10
|EVERTON
|22
|2
|30
|11
|WOLVES
|22
|-2
|29
|12
|BOURNEMOUTH
|22
|-11
|27
|13
|BRIGHTON
|22
|-6
|26
|14
|CRYSTAL PALACE
|22
|-8
|22
|15
|BURNLEY
|22
|-20
|21
|16
|SOUTHAMPTON
|22
|-16
|19
|17
|CARDIFF
|22
|-22
|19
|18
|NEWCASTLE
|22
|-15
|18
|19
|FULHAM
|22
|-29
|14
|20
|HUDDERSFIELD
|22
|-24
|11