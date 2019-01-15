Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City moved to within four points of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Wolves on Monday.

Gabriel Jesus set the champions on their way with a close-range finish at the end of a trademark City counter inside 10 minutes.

It was back against the wall for Wolves when Willy Boly was shown a straight red card for a lunge on Bernardo Silva on 19 minutes.

Jesus hammered home City’s numerical advantage with his second from the penalty spot six minutes before half-time, before a Conor Coady own-goal 12 minutes from time compounded Wolves’ misery.

Man City‘s fifth consecutive victory in all competitions sees them remain on the coattails of leaders Liverpool, while Wolves stay 11th, a point off the top half.

TEAMS P GD PTS
1 LIVERPOOL 22 40 57
2 MANCHESTER CITY 22 39 53
3 TOTTENHAM 22 24 48
4 CHELSEA 22 23 47
5 ARSENAL 22 14 41
6 MANCHESTER UNITED 22 12 41
7 WATFORD 22 0 32
8 LEICESTER 22 1 31
9 WEST HAM 22 -2 31
10 EVERTON 22 2 30
11 WOLVES 22 -2 29
12 BOURNEMOUTH 22 -11 27
13 BRIGHTON 22 -6 26
14 CRYSTAL PALACE 22 -8 22
15 BURNLEY 22 -20 21
16 SOUTHAMPTON 22 -16 19
17 CARDIFF 22 -22 19
18 NEWCASTLE 22 -15 18
19 FULHAM 22 -29 14
20 HUDDERSFIELD 22 -24 11

