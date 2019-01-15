Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City moved to within four points of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Wolves on Monday.

Gabriel Jesus set the champions on their way with a close-range finish at the end of a trademark City counter inside 10 minutes.

It was back against the wall for Wolves when Willy Boly was shown a straight red card for a lunge on Bernardo Silva on 19 minutes.

Jesus hammered home City’s numerical advantage with his second from the penalty spot six minutes before half-time, before a Conor Coady own-goal 12 minutes from time compounded Wolves’ misery.

Man City‘s fifth consecutive victory in all competitions sees them remain on the coattails of leaders Liverpool, while Wolves stay 11th, a point off the top half.