The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has urged the acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, against intimidation of its members ahead of the general elections.

The opposition parties also demanded a commitment from the new police boss not to be biased.

The CUPP made the called through its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, who addressed a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

The CUPP said: “The opposition is demanding that the new acting Inspector General of Police should make a commitment to the political parties, not engage in the massive arrest of opposition leaders few days or hours to the elections.

“He must make that commitment to political stakeholders that the police will not go to the homes of opposition leaders, 24 or 48 hours to the elections and start arresting them.”

CUPP, however, appealed to Adamu to release those it described as ‘political prisoners’ in the custody of the police before his appointment as IGP.

It also asked the new police boss to stop the purported pre-election clampdown on opposition party agents and indiscriminate posting of police commissioners.

“We want him to make a commitment that the police will not continue the attitude of indiscriminate posting and reporting of police commissioners few days or hours to elections, including DPOs and state operational officers of the police,” Ikenga added.

The coalition further announced a seven-day ceasefire and called on its members not to attack the Nigeria Police Force.

According to it, the members have been criticising the police for their alleged unhealthy attitude towards the opposition, an action it said can create tension in the polity.