The church of Satan, also known as Illuminati, has reacted to a claim that there is a satanic Plot to remove Onnoghen Walter as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The church which reacted to the report through its Twitter handle, debunked the plot allegation, proving it had no influence over the case.

This follows a report by Daily Post in which pro-democracy organisation Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution (CDNDC)’ is alleging that Buhari’s plan to remove Onnoghen is a “satanic plot”.

They told the President Muhammadu Buhari regime to perish the idea of forcing the Chief Justice of Nigerian, CJN, Walter Onnoghen out of office or be prepared for popular resistance.

In their response, the Church of Satan said, “There was no Satanic Plot”

Concise News had gathered that the FG arraigned the CJN before the Code of Conduct Tribunal in Abuja over the allegation of non-declaration of assets against him.