Abubakar Mohammed Adamu has been appointed as the acting Inspector General of Police by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This follows a meeting with the President with outgoing IGP, Ibrahim Idris, and Adamu inside the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Emerging from the meeting, Adamu thanked President Buhari for appointing him and promised to restrategise to effectively tackle kidnapping and other security challenges in the country.

The appointment of Adamu finally brings to an end the controversy surrounding the retirement of Idris following speculations that President Buhari was planning an extension of tenure for him.

