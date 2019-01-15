Biafra: Ikpeazu Reveals Masterminds Of Raid On Nnamdi Kanu's Home

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has said the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai is responsible for the invasion of Nnamdi Kanu‘s home.

Kanu, the leader of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), had his home raided by the Nigerian Army during the Operation Python Dance on 2017.

The IPOB leader had on several occasions alleged that Ikpeazu invited the Army to raid his house in Afaraukwu, Abia State.

However, Ifeanyi Umere who is the Senior Special Adviser to the Abia state Governor on Orientation described the accusations as “uncalled for.”

He spoke in Umuahia, Abia State on Tuesday.

According to him, “when Kanu was incarcerated, the Abia state government consistently called for his release, always in the media calling for his freedom.

“Those who are conscious of the happenings around you should check our comment on media. We consistently called for his release.

“So, is Governor Ikpeazu working against Nnamdi Kanu’s aspiration and intent? We were in the front line calling on the federal government to free him.

“Nnamdi Kanu’s major grudge against Governor Ikpeazu is the fact that he (Kanu) said the governor mobilized the Nigerian army to invade his house.

“And I want to also ask, as the governor of Abia state, Nnamdi Kanu is very conscious and aware of the fact that Ikpeazu does not control the military.”

According to him, “Buratai and his men who came here, came on their own, under the instruction of the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed forces who is the President, Muhammadu Buhari directly.

“At no time did Governor Ikpeazu invite the military to invade the Umuahia residence of the IPOB leader. Buhari is the Commander-in-chief of Armed forces.

“So, no subordinate factor or authority can deploy the army or police for any reason for whatsoever, without the approval of the commander-in-chief of Armed forces.

“Let me put in this record, we consistently called for his release. Why do those who are today, hallucinating around him, could not say a word out of cowardice.

“Now, I am still in tandem that the attack on his house was irresponsible. It was uncalled for. It was an invitation to anarchy.

“The governor did not propose proscription. It was the prerogative of the President who has remained adamant in seeing reasons in Nnamdi Kanu’s agitation.

“Using the logic that the governors are against him, Governor Ikpeazu particularly is uncalled for.

“Buratai is responsible for every attack on Nnamdi Kanu. The governor did not deploy the army to invade Kanu’s home.”