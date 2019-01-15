BBNaija 2019: Organisers Announce Audition Date, Show Venue

Organisers of the famous TV show, Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, has said the 2019 edition of the show will be happening in Nigeria.

Recall that the 2018 edition of the show where Miracle won the game was hosted in South Africa.

Concise News gathered that the auditions for this year’s edition will hold on February First and Second. (Feb. 1 & 2)

The audition, according to available reports will take place across 8 cities including Lagos, Ibadan, Benin, Enugu, Calabar, Warri, Port Harcourt and Abuja.

The organisers further said that Ebuka Obi Uchendu will still remain the BBNaija 2019 host while the headline sponsor has changed from Payporte to Bet9ja.

Releasing the details on this year’s edition, the show’s host, Ebuka Uchendu posted thus on his Instagram page:

“Yes guys, BIG BROTHER NAIJA is here again with a brand new season and you could be the next to receive your own Miracle and become a superstar!!!

“If you think you have what it takes, auditions, as usual, are FREE and will be holding on the 1st and 2nd of February!!”

“Oh by the way, this year’s edition will be officially sponsored by Bet9ja.”

Recall Concise News also had reported that the 2019 BBNaija will be happening after the 2019 General elections which will be taking place in the month of February.