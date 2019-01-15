Arsenal Goalkeeper Petr Cech Announces Retirement

Arsenal goalkeeper, Petr Cech has said he will retire from football at the end of the current football season, Concise News understands.

Cech, 36, won four Premier League crowns, the Europa and Champions League during his stay with Chelsea for 11 years.

He joined Arsenal in 2015 and was part of the team that won the FA Cup in 2017 with the Gunners.

“This is my 20th season as a professional player and it is 20 years since I signed my first professional contract, so it feels like the right time to announce that I will retire at the end of this season,” he wrote on Twitter, Tuesday.

“Having played 15 years in the Premier League and won every single trophy possible, I feel like I have achieved everything I set out to achieve.

“I will continue to work hard at Arsenal to hopefully win one more trophy this season, then I am looking forward to seeing what life holds for me off the pitch.”