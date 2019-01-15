The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has described the sacrifices of soldiers as what makes Nigeria a nation.

Buratai said this on Tuesday during the occasion of the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

“Every man is born a hero. It takes a hero to be a soldier,” he said. “The Soldier-Heroes live forever. Their memories never die. Their valour and sacrifice make a nation.

“I commemorate the amazing selflessness of our fallen heroes who have paid the supreme price to ensure that our country remains indivisible.”

He added: “To the families of our departed colleagues, our love, thoughts and prayers are always with you.

“To the good people of Nigeria, I say thank you for your support and goodwill. May God bless our Armed Forces and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”